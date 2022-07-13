Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.32%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,844,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,850,000 after acquiring an additional 437,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,529 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,318,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,705,000 after acquiring an additional 197,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

