Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.01

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and traded as low as $23.90. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 37,415 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $841.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.75%.

In related news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares in the company, valued at $643,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,704,000 after purchasing an additional 422,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 227,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

