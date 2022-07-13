Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Up 4%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 140,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 812,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £4.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westminster Group Company Profile (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

