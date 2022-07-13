WHALE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $267,326.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00007402 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $11.69 million and $267,326.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00101252 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00172156 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

