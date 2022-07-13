William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Global Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 56.45%. The firm had revenue of $288.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. Global Industrial has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $45.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Industrial by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial (Get Rating)

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.