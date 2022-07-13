William Blair Comments on Fastenal’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 504,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

