William Marsh Rice University Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

William Marsh Rice University trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 26.4% of William Marsh Rice University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. William Marsh Rice University owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $49,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,743. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.46 and a 200-day moving average of $174.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

