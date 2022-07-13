WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.36

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.36 and last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 1170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

