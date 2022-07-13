WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.64. 2,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 40,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,611 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 59,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 47,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

