Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 2.0% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Workday by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,977 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,521. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Cowen lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.53 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,148.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

