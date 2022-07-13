Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Trading Down 3.8%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 37,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 227,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Worksport had a negative net margin of 2,759.30% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worksport Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Worksport stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worksport Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:WKSP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Worksport at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

