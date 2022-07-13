Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $20,290.45 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.85 billion and approximately $227.56 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $20,290.45 or 0.99897157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00040253 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00025120 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 238,932 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

