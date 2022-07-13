XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.25

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.25 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.34). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 29.25 ($0.35), with a volume of 461,613 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.90) price target on shares of XLMedia in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £77.27 million and a PE ratio of 1,472.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.85.

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

