XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.78

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.78 and traded as high as $27.73. XOMA shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 46,512 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $317.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. XOMA had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in XOMA by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the first quarter worth about $217,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 100.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

