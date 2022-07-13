Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.12.

Shares of YRI opened at C$6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.21. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.39.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$559.77 million during the quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

