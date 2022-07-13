yAxis 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, yAxis has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $14,642.76 and approximately $82.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

