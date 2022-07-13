Ycash (YEC) Price Tops $0.0651 on Exchanges

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Ycash has a total market cap of $823,150.77 and $166.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00268841 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00076438 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00074467 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 110% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004481 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,649,741 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

