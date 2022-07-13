YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $85.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.06.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of YETI by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of YETI by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 132,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

