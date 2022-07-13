Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yokogawa Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS YOKEY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

