Zacks Research Comments on MEDNAX, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MEDNAX’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

MD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

