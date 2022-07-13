Zap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,911.00 (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $924,113.52 and approximately $27,911.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

