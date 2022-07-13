Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0370 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $482.73 million and $202.13 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00419412 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000374 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001169 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.02026803 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005404 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,332,569,932 coins and its circulating supply is 13,041,102,779 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

