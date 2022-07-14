1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.94. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 2,631 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FLWS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.
The firm has a market cap of $647.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
