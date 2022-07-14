1,339 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $298,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.60. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,482. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.75.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

