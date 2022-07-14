1,445 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Acquired by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,209,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 49,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 60,190 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 661,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

