146,711 Shares in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.20% of RedBall Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 41,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,786. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

