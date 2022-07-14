1,596 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Purchased by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 229,951 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 495,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 177,683 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the period. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CODI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

