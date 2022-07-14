18,436 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,251. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $95.46 and a 1-year high of $129.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.12.

