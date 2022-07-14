332,700 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 332,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,000. Pinterest accounts for about 2.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 664,443 shares of company stock worth $12,278,009 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PINS traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 608,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,349,802. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

