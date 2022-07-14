374 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 374 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $14.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $506.69. 84,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.20. The firm has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

