432 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

FMHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.37. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,843. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

