480 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.94.

BA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.36. 123,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,157,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.25. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

