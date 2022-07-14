6,334 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 77.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 487,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,397,977. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

