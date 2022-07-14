647,100 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 647,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.37. 13,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,512. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.