660 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $457.44. 13,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.72.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

