908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Up to $19.11

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $19.61. 908 Devices shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 1,426 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $567.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. 908 Devices’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $180,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 727,729 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 16.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in 908 Devices by 78.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in 908 Devices by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 196,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.