9,712 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Bought by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 199.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $19.66. 101,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.85. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGNA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

