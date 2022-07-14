Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.20

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 6672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

