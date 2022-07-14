abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.70

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.70 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.13), with a volume of 768296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.90 ($1.14).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 96 ($1.14) in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.62. The stock has a market cap of £393.21 million and a P/E ratio of 723.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile (LON:ASLI)

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

