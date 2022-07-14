Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $2.20 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,365,949. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

