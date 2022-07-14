Abundance Wealth Counselors Lowers Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARE traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.86. 18,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,055. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.