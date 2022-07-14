Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $861,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,931 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 1,471,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,947,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

