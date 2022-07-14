Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.9% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Fiserv by 25.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.02. 60,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.