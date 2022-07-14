Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.16. 67,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,289. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.60 and its 200 day moving average is $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $301.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

