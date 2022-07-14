Abundance Wealth Counselors Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.54. The company had a trading volume of 138,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,370. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

