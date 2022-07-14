Accel Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accel Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.85. The company had a trading volume of 96,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

