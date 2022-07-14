Accel Wealth Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.95. 15,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,346. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $167.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.19.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.