Accel Wealth Management Has $1.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 320.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.