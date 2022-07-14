Accel Wealth Management Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,708,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $227.04. The stock had a trading volume of 88,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.