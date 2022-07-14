Accel Wealth Management Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,708,000.
NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $227.04. The stock had a trading volume of 88,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.