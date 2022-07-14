Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.61-$10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.42 billion-$63.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.77 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACN traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.59. 39,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,185. The firm has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.47. Accenture has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.03.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,157,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 115,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,308 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 293,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,196,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

